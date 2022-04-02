DA Davidson Comments on Investar Holding Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Investar has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $195.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Investar by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Investar by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.