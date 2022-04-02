CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Up 26.8% in March

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $276.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.