Cyclone Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $117,664.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $146.72 or 0.00320140 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $117,664.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007515 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00165618 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.