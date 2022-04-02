CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CWV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $6,913.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

