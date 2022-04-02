CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.09. 6,325,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

