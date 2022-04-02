CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. 6,344,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

