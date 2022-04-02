CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,487,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,066. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

