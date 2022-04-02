CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $141.35 on Thursday. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Partners (Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

