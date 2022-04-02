Curis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,910 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 977 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Curis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,790,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after buying an additional 212,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after buying an additional 569,846 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Curis by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 1,031,914 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Curis by 60.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after buying an additional 1,214,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $12,418,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $2.43 on Friday. Curis has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $222.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CRIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

