Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $270.67.

NYSE:CMI opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.70 and a 200-day moving average of $222.35. Cummins has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

