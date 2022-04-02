Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Culp has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Culp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.