CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,985,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,472. The company has a market cap of $420.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 903,439 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 224,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

