CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.35 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
