CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $64.89. 312,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.