CryptoTycoon (CTT) Price Down 1% This Week

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for $5.72 or 0.00012279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $801,003.38 and approximately $86,505.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00109136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 898,396 coins and its circulating supply is 139,915 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

