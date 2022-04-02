Crypto.com Coin Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.48 billion and approximately $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00037880 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00109038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

