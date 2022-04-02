CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.24.
CRWD stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.85. 3,908,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,743. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.26. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.21 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,658,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after buying an additional 129,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
