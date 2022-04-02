CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.85. 3,908,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,743. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.26. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.21 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,658,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after buying an additional 129,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.