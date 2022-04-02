CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.77 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

