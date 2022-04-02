Croda International’s (CRDA) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,600 ($86.46) price objective on the stock.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.96) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.89) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($123.13) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.82) to GBX 8,600 ($112.65) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($110.53).

Get Croda International alerts:

LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,860 ($102.96) on Wednesday. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 6,362 ($83.34) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($137.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,417.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,684.63. The stock has a market cap of £10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) per share. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($92.99), for a total value of £99,456.99 ($130,281.62). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($92.17), for a total value of £971,108.72 ($1,272,083.73).

Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.