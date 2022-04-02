Critical Review: International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) & Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A International General Insurance 12.04% 12.70% 3.69%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. International General Insurance pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International General Insurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. International General Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and International General Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.09 -$44.00 million N/A N/A International General Insurance $361.30 million 1.06 $43.60 million $0.91 8.59

International General Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and International General Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A International General Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

International General Insurance has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.66%. Given International General Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

International General Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business. The Specialty Short-tail segment involves energy, property, construction and engineering, political violence, ports and terminals, marine cargo, and general aviation lines of business. The Reinsurance segment consists inward reinsurance treaty business. The company was founded by Wasef Salim Abdulrahman Al-Jabsheh in 2001 and is headquartered in Amman, Jordon.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.