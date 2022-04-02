Critical Contrast: EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) & Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVgo and Newegg Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million 151.86 -$5.91 million N/A N/A Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 6,656.42 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

Newegg Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVgo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A -15.33% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

EVgo has a beta of -1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EVgo and Newegg Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 5 3 0 2.22 Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVgo presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.18%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats EVgo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Newegg Commerce (Get Rating)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods. It also provides a portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics, and other partner services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

