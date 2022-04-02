Critical Analysis: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) vs. Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sunrun 0 0 17 0 3.00

Enovix currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. Sunrun has a consensus target price of $62.87, indicating a potential upside of 107.14%. Given Enovix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Sunrun.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -97.64% -47.41% Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovix and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million N/A N/A Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.93 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -75.87

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix.

Summary

Sunrun beats Enovix on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

