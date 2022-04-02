Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $19.45. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 2,187 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.
In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $200,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,157 shares of company stock worth $745,030 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.