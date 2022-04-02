CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Down 0.4%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 1,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.
About CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CreditRiskMonitor.com (CRMZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.