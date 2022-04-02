Credit Suisse Group Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $112.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PVH by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.