Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €205.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €244.19 ($268.34).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €157.58 ($173.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €167.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €180.04. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a one year high of €249.70 ($274.40).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

