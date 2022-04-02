Cowen Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $48.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $30,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

