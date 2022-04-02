Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$8.88 and a 1-year high of C$18.00.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.