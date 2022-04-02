Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 142.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

NYSE CUZ opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

