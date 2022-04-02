Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Coupang by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Coupang by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion and a PE ratio of -13.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $48.09.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167 over the last quarter.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

