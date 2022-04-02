Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Country Garden’s FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Country Garden stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

