Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth $941,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth $207,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 955.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $22,830,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

CRSR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,153. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

