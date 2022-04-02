Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Copa posted earnings per share of ($2.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

Shares of CPA stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Copa by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 647,229 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 333.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copa by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.