Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.700-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $428.42 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.51 and a 200-day moving average of $407.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

