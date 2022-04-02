Contrasting Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) & Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) and Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Waters alerts:

This table compares Waters and Cytek Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 24.87% 239.12% 22.18% Cytek Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Waters and Cytek Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.79 billion 6.76 $692.84 million $11.18 27.60 Cytek Biosciences $127.95 million 11.40 $3.00 million N/A N/A

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Waters shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Waters and Cytek Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 1 3 1 0 2.00 Cytek Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Waters currently has a consensus target price of $360.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.66%. Cytek Biosciences has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.01%. Given Cytek Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cytek Biosciences is more favorable than Waters.

Summary

Waters beats Cytek Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services. The TA segment products and services include thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instrument systems, and service sales. The company was founded by James Logan Waters in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, MA.

About Cytek Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated plate loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.