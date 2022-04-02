Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNSL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CNSL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.04. 360,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.19. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $318.48 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $615,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 52.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 57,309.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 205.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.