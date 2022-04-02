ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Cut by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,934,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

