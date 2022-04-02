Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Get Conn's alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CONN. StockNews.com began coverage on Conn’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CONN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. 1,032,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,110. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Conn’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after acquiring an additional 710,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.