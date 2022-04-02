Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 121,872 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,872 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.82 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

