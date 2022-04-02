Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,132 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Nestlé by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $112.19 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.50.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

