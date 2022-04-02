Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $88.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

