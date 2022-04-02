Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $165.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

