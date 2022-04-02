Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $613,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Teradyne by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

NASDAQ TER opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

