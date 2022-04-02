Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.11 Million Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $100,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 106.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 286,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $51,652,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

PZZA opened at $106.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,340.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.75.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

