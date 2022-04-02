Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $14.38 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $129.11 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average of $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

