Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,257 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

