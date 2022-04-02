Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $27,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,461,000 after buying an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 71.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 54.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.