Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,587 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 193.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $305.54 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.07 and a 200-day moving average of $324.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.