Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 29,376 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Avid Technology by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVID shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

AVID stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

