Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNDT. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Conduent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Conduent by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 114,454 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Conduent by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

